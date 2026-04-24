Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) plans to introduce the Citizenship Documented License (CDL) Act, Breitbart News has exclusively learned, which would add a citizenship marker on all REAL IDs issued by states and ban illegal aliens from obtaining Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDLs).

Lankford’s legislation seeks to tackle two issues: Voter integrity through a citizenship marker on REAL IDs as well as safer highways by adopting standards set out in the Dalilah Law to ensure states cannot issue CDLs to illegal aliens.

Currently, REAL IDs do not feature a citizenship marker. Immigrants with green cards, refugee status, Temporary Protected Status (TPS), and even those with just a work permit can be issued REAL IDs.

“States already verify citizenship or lawful presence when issuing REAL IDs, but it is not shown on the ID card,” Lankford told Breitbart News. “This bill makes certain that citizenship status is shown on every REAL ID.”

The bill also lines up with the Dalilah Law, which has been endorsed by President Donald Trump.

“Across the country, we have seen the painful consequences of individuals who are here unlawfully behind the wheel of large commercial vehicles,” Lankford said. “Families in Oklahoma and nationwide want a clear standard for citizenship verification for safer highways, election integrity, and stronger confidence in the systems people rely on every day.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.