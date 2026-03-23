The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee has approved the Dalilah Law, named after 6-year-old Dalilah Coleman, to ban states from issuing Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDLs) to illegal aliens.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Erin Houchin (R-IN) in the House and Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) in the Senate, would require states to limit CDLs to American citizens, green card-holders, and certain foreign visa workers. The test for securing a CDL would also only be administered in English.

Likewise, the bill would immediately revoke all trucking licenses given to illegal aliens and foreign nationals on Temporary Protected Status (TPS), regardless of whether such aliens have been given work permits.

“By approving Dalilah’s Law, T&I Republicans took an important step towards addressing this safety issue and making sure only qualified drivers can obtain a CDL,” Chairman Sam Graves (R-MO) said in a statement.

The bill, which President Donald Trump endorsed at his State of the Union address, is in honor of Dalilah Coleman, who was left with life-altering injuries in June 2024 after an Indian illegal alien truck driver in California crashed his semi-truck into the vehicle that Dalilah was in.

The truck driver had crossed the southern border in 2022 and was released into the United States interior by the Biden administration and later given a CDL to drive a semitruck by the sanctuary state of California.

A GoFundMe for Dalilah has since raised more than $190,000 in donations.

“This is commonsense legislation that requires all truck drivers on our roads to be able to read and speak English, strengthens laws related to issuing CDLs, and ensures that states are following and enforcing those laws and requirements,” Graves said. “Dalilah’s Law supports the Trump Administration’s efforts to make our roads safer. I want to commend Chairman Rouzer for his leadership on this issue, and I look forward to moving this bill quickly through the House of Representatives.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.