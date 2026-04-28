Mentally Ill Illegal Alien Accused of Stabbing Girlfriend 14 Times Has Charges Dismissed, Will Be Deported

A mentally ill illegal alien, accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death, has had murder charges against him dismissed and will now be deported from the United States.

In January 2017, police alleged that 71-year-old illegal alien Angel Bolanos Vasquez stabbed his then-girlfriend, 55-year-old Rita Velasquez, a total of 14 times in Hidalgo County, Texas, after he accused her of cheating on him.

The couple had only been dating for five months when the murder occurred.

Police said Vasquez admitted to murdering Velasquez, but he was deemed incompetent and has been in a mental health hospital since 2019.

Now, Hidalgo County prosecutors say there is nothing more they can do to get Vasquez competent enough to stand trial and thus, the charges are being dismissed and he will be deported.

Vasquez has spent just nine years in prison for allegedly murdering Velasquez.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.