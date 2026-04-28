Nolte: Harris Jumps to 28-Point Lead over Newsom in 2028 Primary Poll

The latest Democrat primary polling of a potential 2028 match-up between former Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom is all bad news for Newsom.

Harvard-Harris polled 2,745 registered voters this month and found that 50 percent prefer Harris as the 2028 Democrat nominee for president. Meanwhile, only 22 percent chose Newsom. Also-rans include Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (9 percent), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (8 percent), and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (6 percent). Five percent chose “someone else.”

You’ll note that the obnoxious little Pete Buttigieg failed to make the list.

Harris also dominates Newsom in all the demographic groups. White Democrats prefer her over Newsom by a 15-point margin, 41 to 26 percent. Same with black voters (71 to 15 percent), Hispanics (50 to 23 percent), and Asians (50 to 12 percent).

In the RealClearPolitics poll that averages all of the 2028 primary polls, Kamala’s lead is not so vast. She earns an average of 28 percent support compared to Newsom’s 18.7 percent. So it’s closer, but a nine-point lead is still pretty significant.

Equally useful is an apples-to-apples comparison of polls. In the previous Harvard-Harris poll taken a month earlier, Harris only led Newsom by 15 points, 41 to 26 percent. So, within this same poll, Newsom lost a net 13 points to Harris. He lost four points while she gained nine.

Back in January, in this same poll, Newsom was only down nine points to Harris, 39 to 30 percent, which shows a steady of erosion of support for the failed governor of the no-longer-Golden State.

So why is Newsom losing support?

My guess is that Democrat primary voters, who desperately want to win back the White House in 2028, understand that Newsom’s record in California is disastrous. By almost every metric, the state has worsened under his failed leadership, and that would kill him in a general election against the likely Republican nominee, Vice President JD Vance.

But, but, but … why Kamala Harris, who has already lost one presidential election?

Well, Kamala’s strength is a sign of how weak the Democrat Party’s bench is. Those over 50, like Harris and Newsom, do have the best chance of winning a general election, but only because those under 50, like Buttigieg and Ocasio-Cortez, have moved so far to the left that they are seen as unelectable.

The most electable name on this list is Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, but he’s Jewish in a political party that has openly embraced antisemitism and rabid Jew haters like Hasan Piker. Shapiro could give Vance a real run for his money in a general election, but a Jew-hating Democrat party will never nominate a Jew.

Naked bigotry, intolerance, and extremism led Democrats to a sorry situation where their best hope of winning the White House comes from the lady who already lost it.