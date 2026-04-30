U.S. Central Command has reportedly requested the first-ever deployment of the Army’s “Dark Eagle” hypersonic missile to the Middle East to target Iranian ballistic missile launchers moved beyond current U.S. strike range, as President Donald Trump weighs potential next actions.

The request, first reported by Bloomberg on Wednesday, is driven by intelligence assessments that Iran, taking advantage of the ongoing ceasefire, has reportedly repositioned key ballistic missile launchers beyond the reach of existing U.S. systems, including the Army’s Precision Strike Missile, which is limited to roughly 300 miles, according to the report.

The Dark Eagle system — also known as the Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon — has a reported range of more than 1,700 miles and is designed to travel at speeds exceeding Mach 5 (five times the speed of sound) while maneuvering in flight, allowing it to evade advanced air defenses and strike high-value targets deep inside Iranian territory.

If approved, the move would mark the first deployment of the long-delayed system, which has not yet been formally declared fully operational. A defense official, however, told Fox News the system has reached initial operational capability, marking the first time the United States has a land-based hypersonic weapon available for potential use.

According to reporting, U.S. Central Command on Thursday briefed President Trump on options for a “short and powerful” wave of strikes targeting Iranian infrastructure, with plans aimed at forcing Tehran back to negotiations under increased pressure.

Trump has not authorized any strikes and declined to discuss potential military operations, and no final decision has been announced.

The briefing comes as U.S. officials prepare for the possibility of renewed military action despite the ceasefire, amid indications Iran has used the pause to reposition assets and harden defenses deeper inside the country.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, Trump said Iran is “dying to make a deal,” while reiterating that any agreement must permanently bar Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. He pointed to what he described as the near-total degradation of Iran’s military capabilities and mounting economic strain, adding, “we’ll see how long they hold out.”

The potential deployment would also signal to strategic rivals such as China and Russia that the United States is advancing long-delayed hypersonic capabilities.

The system remains limited in availability, with only a small number of missiles produced and each costing roughly $15 million, underscoring the stakes of any potential deployment.

Iran’s current supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei — who has not been seen or heard publicly since the opening strikes of the campaign that killed his father and predecessor along with dozens of senior regime figures — issued a written statement Thursday, read on state television, warning the future of the Persian Gulf would be “free of America” while vowing to preserve the regime’s nuclear and missile programs.

Iranian officials have warned that continued U.S. pressure could trigger escalation, with state media citing a senior security source saying the naval blockade would be met with “practical and unprecedented action.”

The Trump administration continues to press its campaign through the naval blockade and broader economic measures targeting Iran’s oil revenues, while keeping both diplomatic and military options firmly on the table.