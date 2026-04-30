Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) is calling attention to a fatal crash in Delaware County, Ohio, where a truck driver, whom he says is an immigrant from Somalia with naturalized American citizenship, is accused of killing the Soposki family.

On April 11, Modou Ngom was driving a semi-truck when he caused a crash on I-71 that killed 37-year-old Luke Soposki, his wife, 36-year-old Lynnea Soposki, their one-year-old baby boy, Logan, and injured three other people.

Moreno, in a letter to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin, says Ngom is actually an illegal alien because he “falsified his identity, lied to immigration officials to achieve naturalization, fraudulently obtained a Commercial Driver’s License (“CDL”), and established a trucking company on false pretenses.”

“Simply put, he is a criminal and should never have been in the U.S. in the first place,” Moreno writes:

According to the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Ngom first came to the United States in the 1990s and thereafter used several different names and birth dates to obtain both state and federal IDs. Investigators say that around 2003, Ngom illegally obtained a new Ohio driver’s license under a different identity, followed by a CDL in 2007 under the false identity, and was ultimately naturalized as a U.S. citizen in the mid-2010s using the same fake identity. State records then show that he changed his name from his alias, Lamine Gaye, back to Modou Ngom. [Emphasis added] This case is not an isolated administrative failure—it is a systemic breakdown with fatal consequences. An innocent family, including a one-year-old child, lost their lives because an illegal alien was able to evade enforcement and operate a commercial vehicle. This same individual had prior safety violations under Ohio Revised Code § 4513.02, including operating an unsafe vehicle just last year. When the federal government turns a blind eye and fails to police its own borders, it is innocent American families on Ohio roads who pay the ultimate price. It is no surprise to me that this man was not apprehended under the Biden Administration. Nonetheless, lessons must be learned from this preventable tragedy. [Emphasis added]

Though Ngom was indicted on April 16 for vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, Moreno says he wants to see the Department of Justice (DOJ) bring charges against Ngom, including immigration fraud, making false statements, and identity-document crimes.

“I also encourage the Department of State — if it is determined that Ngom procured U.S. citizenship through fraud or willful misrepresentation — to initiate denaturalization consistent with federal law,” Moreno writes:

These needless tragedies are avoidable with staunch enforcement of our immigration laws. Fortunately, President Trump has taken historic steps to remove illegal aliens from our nation. We must choose the safety of American families over those who spit in the face of our laws and customs. When that responsibility is neglected, the consequences are measured in American lives. If we cannot protect our own citizens from fraudsters, then our immigration and licensing regimes are not just broken they are complicit. [Emphasis added]

Moreno wants to know how Ngom first came to the United States, what aliases he used to obtain state and federal IDs, what documents he used to gain naturalized citizenship, and what steps the Department of Transportation and DHS will take to fix the loopholes Ngom used to gain a CDL.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.