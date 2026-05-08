Angel Parents Thomas and Jessica Gorman say the illegal alien accused of murdering their 18-year-old daughter Sheridan is “fully capable” of standing trial and said that in court, the suspect was not even bothering to use his Spanish translator.

As Breitbart News has chronicled, 25-year-old illegal alien Jose Medina-Medina of Venezuela was arrested by the Chicago Police Department and charged with murdering Sheridan Gorman in a random attack on a pier at Tobey Prinz Beach on March 19.

Prosecutors say Sheridan was with a group of friends on the pier when she noticed Medina-Medina hiding with a mask on his face and a gun. When Sheridan and others in the group started running for safety, Medina-Medina allegedly fired the gun, shooting and killing the young woman, who was in her freshman year of college at Loyola University.

Medina-Medina’s attorney has claimed in court filings that the illegal alien is “severely brain damaged and disabled,” suggesting he may not be able to stand trial.

Sheridan’s parents told Fox News’s Martha MacCallum that the claims are nonsense.

“I saw him stand in the courtroom,” Thomas told MacCallum. “… someone who can plan this, to gain access to an illegal firearm, to have the wherewithal to wear a mask at the end of a pier, hiding, waiting for someone to come, that person planned that out, they’re fully capable of standing trial.”

Likewise, Jessica said she noticed in a recent court hearing where Medina-Medina was present that the illegal alien was not bothering to use his court-appointed Spanish translator, something she says would suggest that he is fully aware of what is going on.

“One thing I thought that was actually notable was that they had explained to us that he does not understand any English and he has the mentality of a small child,” Jessica told MacCallum:

Well first of all a small child does not buy an illegal gun, a small child does not stand at the end of a pier waiting to kill someone. And also, when he was speaking with the judge, there was a translator, he was not even waiting for the translator to speak before he was answering the judge who was addressing him. It just leads me to believe that it’s not as they say. He understood that judge, he understood him before the translator ever started speaking. [Emphasis added]

Madeline Gorman, Sheridan’s older sister, told MacCallum that the two were best friends and had planned to spend the summer together in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Sheridan and I were 11 months apart. I don’t remember a time in my life without her, ever … She was always right behind me,” Madeline said. “We spent every second together with sports. We were raised in the same house. Same school, just, she was always there for me, she was always the confidence I needed.”

“And you never imagine losing your sister so young, you’re supposed to go through life together. She was supposed to be my maid of honor one day, right beside me. I’m supposed to be the aunt of her children,” she continued. “I think people really need to understand, this is a reality. It’s something you never ever expect to happen to you, to happen to your sibling, your best friend … It’s real, it can happen.”

Last month, Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee unveiled bombshell internal Department of Homeland Security (DHS) documents showing that agency officials released Medina-Medina into the United States interior in May 2023, despite knowing he did not have a valid asylum claim.

Under the direction of former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the documents reveal, Medina-Medina was released into the United States interior even though he had made no valid asylum claim, had no form of identification, provided no United States contact or address, and made clear he did not fear being returned to his native Venezuela.

Just a month after Medina-Medina’s release into the United States, in June 2023, he was arrested in Chicago, Illinois, for shoplifting. Thanks to the city and state’s sanctuary policies, Medina-Medina was not turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents following that arrest — a move that would have saved Sheridan’s life.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.