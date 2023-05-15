Former AOC Aide Now Senior Official in the New York Communist Party

A former aide to openly socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is now the senior official in the New York State Communist Party.

Federal Elections Commission records obtained by the New York Post show 33-year-old Justine Medina had worked for AOC as a political organizer and “was paid more than $35,000 between February and November of that year, Federal Election Commission records show.”

“Almost immediately after the election, Medina began working as a full-blown Marxist.

In July 2021, she was identified as ‘co-chair of the New York Young Communist League’ by the Communist Party newspaper People’s World,” noted the Post.

“The same publication today identifies her as a member of the ‘Executive Committee of the New York State Communist Party,'” it added.

Medina was involved in successful efforts to unionize Amazon’s workforce, efforts she bragged about in an article for the Communist Party website, which identified her as a packer at the Amazon warehouse in Staten Island. AOC has long been an Amazon antagonist. She played an integral role in killing a plan by the company to open a headquarters in New York City and has been a vocal supporter of Amazon unionization efforts — though some on the frontline note she has often failed to show up.

In October 2020, Medina even identified herself as a “communist” who works for AOC.

“Well, I am a Communist, but work for AOC,” Medina tweeted.

“Communism is about equality, democracy, peace, the advancement of workers, the oppressed, and humanity in general. It is true the path there will be unkind to those who block progress, but Communism is good and should not scare you, she added a month later.

Working for AOC, Medina said she was responsible for “organizing & writing policy language with Anti-War Veterans & the Peace Movement.”

Haha, well, I *am* a Communist, but work for AOC & helped start Queens DSA's Electoral WG, so I def see utility in working on the Dem ballot line! But yes we should run third party candidates where it makes sense! And IMPORTANTLY, channel ppl who join thru electoral elsewhere too — Justine Medina (@jnmedina8989) October 7, 2020

The congresswoman still follows Medina on Twitter.

Medina is the daughter of Cuban-American lawyer Omar Medina, a wealthy trial attorney, who has a history of alleged unethical behavior and previously had his license suspended in 2013 for making false statement for a client.

“As for her allegiance to the Communist Party, I could not be further removed from that. It’s a big problem,” Omar Medina told The Post. “My family escaped communism, and my daughter is misguided as to the benefits that political system provides, it flat out doesn’t work.”

