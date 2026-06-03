Trump Says Vance-Rubio Ticket in 2028 Would Be ‘Very Unbeatable’

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that a potential 2028 Republican presidential ticket of Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio would be ” very unbeatable.”

Trump told the New York Post’s Miranda Devine on Pod Force One that he studies the relationship between his vice president and secretary of state.

“So I watch them together. They get along great. They have a good relationship. They’re sort of similar in a lot of ways, but they’re very talented,” he said. “I think the two of them running together as a team would be very unbeatable.”

Trump told Devine moments earlier that he has an affinity for both Vance and Rubio and they would make a dynamic duo.

“Well, I like them both, and I like them together. You know, it would be great. I don’t know how you beat them if they’re together; that would be a great team. JD and Marco would be a great team,” he said.

“They have to agree to it. We still have, you know, we have a long time left. We have more than two and a half years, substantially more than two and a half years,” he added.

When asked about Rubio, 55, being older than Vance, 41, Trump said, “They’re both young guys,” and spoke glowingly of how competent he sees them compared to potential 2028 candidates Democrats could put forth.

“I would think that JD and Marco as a team would be very hard to beat, when you compare that to these low IQ people that we have on the other side,” he told Devine.

For months, Trump has floated a Vance-Rubio ticket for 2028, telling reporters aboard Air Force One in October that such a ticket would be formidable.

“I’m not sure if anybody would run against those two. I think if they ever formed a group, it would be unstoppable. I really do, I believe that,” he said.

During a cabinet meeting in December, he looked at Vance while saying the 2028 GOP candidate would likely be someone at the table.

“It’s not going to be me, it’s going to be somebody that’s… probably sitting at this table,” he said.

“Could be a couple of people sitting at this table. Could be a couple of people running together, sitting at this table, but I want them to win, because we’ve done a great job for this country, and I want that to be carried forward,” he added.