Police Issue Warrant for 49ers Star Brandon Aiyuk’s Arrest

Police in Santa Clara, California, have issued a warrant for the arrest of San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk, a report says.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed to the New York Post that Aiyuk is wanted on a misdemeanor charge of exhibition of speed.

Officials did not release any other details about the charge or the incident to which it is related.

But according to the paper, Aiyuk was in trouble for speeding over 100 miles per hour in his Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing in Santa Clara back in December. The charges came after the player posted a video on social media of himself committing the traffic violation.

The 27-year-old Aiyuk later apologized for thinking he was cool to drive at such high speeds after social media users blasted him for the video.

The 49ers chose Aiyuk in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and signed him to a four-year, $120 million contract extension in August of 2024.

However, he also injured his knee that year and hasn’t played for the team since. Consequently, the 49ers have been looking to trade him. According to reports, though, he has refused to speak with team officials, and the 49ers are having a difficult time trading him because he won’t talk to his reps or other teams.

It seems likely the team will simply cut him loose altogether at some point soon, and this news of his arrest may just give them the excuse they need to do it.

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