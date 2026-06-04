Feds: Accused Killers, MS-13 Gang Members, Sex Offenders Exploited Visa Program for Abused Migrant Youth

Accused killers, MS-13 gang members, and sex offenders are just some of the illegal aliens who were able to exploit the Special Immigrant Juvenile program, which offers visas to migrant youth who have been neglected or abused, federal investigators reveal.

This week, investigators with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service’s (USCIS) Fraud Detection and National Security Directorate detailed that from Fiscal Year 2013 through Fiscal Year 2025, almost 19,000 applicants for the Special Immigration Juvenile (SIJ) program had criminal records — including 120 arrested for murder.

The investigation also found that at least 200 illegal aliens approved for SIJ status were convicted sex offenders and more than 500 were known or suspected MS-13 gang members.

“While the SIJ program advances important congressional objectives, it is at significant risk of fraud,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) General Counsel James Percival said in a statement.

Among those illegal alien gang members approved for SIJ status, according to USCIS investigators, is a leader of an MS-13 gang chapter who pleaded guilty to racketeering as a result of his involvement with eight murders in New York.

Likewise, a Trinitarios gang member, involved in a drive-by shooting that left two people dead and five others wounded, was able to secure SIJ status in June 2023. Also, four members of a Virginia MS-13 clique were able to get SIJ status.

The four gang members were indicted in 2023 and 2024 for participating in racketeering conspiracies involving murder, including the murder of a 19-year-old woman who was shot 16 times solely because she insulted the gang on social media.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.