The young people he has met on the campaign trail – namely, Gen Z – have surprisingly been the most conservative, former Maine Gov. Paul LePage (R), who is now running for Congress, said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

LePage, who is running in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, said he is noticing that young Americans in that district, which is currently represented by Democrat Jared Golden (D-ME), are starting to speak up, and they are not leftists.

“What I’m noticing is the young people in the second district are probably the more conservative people that I’ve met on the trail,” he revealed. “I mean, they have – the Gen Zs are really starting to make, you know, make some noise about who they are and what they want, and I’m right behind them. I’m telling you, it’s fun.”

When asked why he thinks the younger generation is so conservative, LePage said he believes they are “rebelling against the education system.”

“You know, this idea that everybody’s got to go to college is – they’re just saying no. We’re going to go to trade school. We’ve got to have a profession,” he explained, noting that this generation is significantly more religious as well.

“And they’re far more religious than – Maine is not a very religious state. It’s probably the least religious state in the country, and but the Gen Z seem to be taking up religion again, particularly the young man,” LePage said. “I mean, I’m impressed. I met a bunch of them last night. We had a little fundraiser, and I’m very, very impressed with young people.”

LePage said Maine is not a very religious state due to its status as a blue state.

“It’s that simple. I mean, right now we have a bunch of women in our state penal system that are suing the state because they’re allowing transgender. We got a gentleman that’s – or a trans – that’s gone in prison and they’re attacking the women, and the governor’s not doing anything about it,” LePage said.

“I mean, it’s just that kind of stuff that’s happening. We’ve got the Chinese cartel that are buying up a lot of property in the rural parts of our state, and they’re growing marijuana. It’s now legal because the governor made it legal,” he said, adding that Democrat Gov. Janet Mills (D) has a lot of issues with law and order.

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