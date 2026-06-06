Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) challenged Maine Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner to prove that he didn’t send “dick pics” to minors, stating that he would “wear a suit every day in the Senate” if Platner did so.

While speaking to Fox News’s Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday in America, Fetterman was asked about “an interesting deal” he had made, the New York Post reported. Fetterman suggested that Platner could “set the record clear” regarding messages he sent to women early on his in marriage.

“You proposed an interesting deal. You said, ‘Let’s make a deal,’ these are your words, ‘I’ll tell P-Hustle I’ll wear a suit everyday if he releases all those texts and messages that he has had with a dozen women,'” McEnany said. “Have you heard from him on this deal?”

“No, of course I never heard from P-Hustle,” Fetterman responded. “But, what’s strange with P-Hustle is, back in April, he was doing an interview on that pro-Hamas Zeteo Network, or whatever that thing is, and he said I am the ‘bane of his existence,’ and really was angry at how I dress. And, now I said, P-Hustle, here’s a great chance, you can just prove that all these people that you were dropping those dick pics, and saying these things to were over 18. Now, I will wear a suit every day in the Senate.”

Fetterman added: “Now, you can set the record clear, and provide all those texts and all those conversations that you were having as a newlywed, just before you were going to run for the Senate.”

The comments from Fetterman come after a Wall Street Journal report revealed that Platner’s wife had admitted to his campaign that he had sent sexually explicit texts to several women early in their marriage. Platner was also reported to have had an “active account on Kik, a popular, private messaging app.”

Platner’s profile picture on the app showed a “mirror selfie of him shirtless with a towel wrapped around his waist.”

A New York Times report also revealed that three women, who had previously had “romantic relationships” with Platner, recalled instances of alleged “patterns of heavy drinking and womanizing.”

One of the women, Lyndsey Fifield, told the New York Times about one time when they had been arguing, Platner allegedly “twisted her arm behind her back, shoved her into a bedroom, and held the door closed from the other side.”

While Fifield stated that Platner “could be rough with her,” she clarified that he “never” hit her.