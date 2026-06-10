Regina Wallace-Jones, the CEO of the Democrat fundraising machine ActBlue, dodged questions from Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) during a hearing by the House Administration Committee regarding the organization receiving foreign donations.

While testifying before the House Administration Committee, Wallace-Jones repeatedly invoked her Fifth Amendment rights when questioned by Jordan regarding how many foreign contributions the organization accepted, and why the entire legal team for ActBlue had quit.

“Your board chairman said ActBlue accepted up to 38 million contributions in 2024 that had the signs of foreign origin,” Jordan said. “How much fraud is too much fraud?”

“On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer the question, pursuant to my Fifth Amendment rights under the Constitution,” Wallace-Jones responded.

When asked by Jordan how many foreign contributions ActBlue had accepted, and how much money ActBlue had accepted “from Russia,” Wallace-Jones responded to both questions by stating that she respectfully declined “to answer the question, pursuant” to her Fifth Amendment rights.

“Why did your entire legal team quit? Your in-house legal team?” Jordan asked. Wallace-Jones again answered that she was respectfully declining to answer the question.

Wallace-Jones was also reported to have declined answering a question from Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) regarding “her name,” according to the Hill. Prior to Wallace-Jones invoking her Fifth Amendment rights during the hearing, in an op-ed in the Washington Post, she wrote that “invoking the Fifth Amendment is not an admission, or even an insinuation, of guilt.”

Wallace-Jones added that “it is the only reasonable response to a proceeding that from the beginning has been about harassing a political opponent’s fundraising platform.”

Breitbart News reported in April that current and former employees of ActBlue, while testifying before the House Judiciary Committee, House Administration Committee, and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, had pled the Fifth 146 times.