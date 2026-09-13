WATCH: Navy Grad Landon Robinson Wears Formal Service Uniform to NFL Debut

It’s not unusual to see rookie NFL players show up to their first game dressed to impress, but one particular rookie took it to another level.

Cincinnati Bengals rookie defensive tackle Landon Robinson showed up to his first game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, decked out in his Marine dress blues.

“A graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Robinson was a seventh-round draft pick (226th overall) by the Cincinnati Bengals in April. He stuck with the team throughout training camp and impressed enough during the preseason to make the team’s initial 53-man roster as depth along the defensive line,” USA Today reports.

“I’m super excited to get started,” Robinson told the Akron Beacon Journal. “I think it’s the beginning of a long, long career, and I’m just excited to learn and grow. Obviously, you want to get out there as soon as you can, and you’re eager to go make plays, but it takes time in reality, especially as a younger player. You’ve got to learn, and you’ve got to grow because it’s a big jump from college to the NFL. So, I’m excited to learn. I’m excited to grow.”