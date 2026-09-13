Redzone Fans Rage as NFL App Breaks in Week 1: ‘What Is this?!’

The NFL was hoping to start off on a good foot with its fan base, especially those who are paying high prices for the best app the league provides.

They did not.

Social media was flooded with complaints on Sunday as NFL+ customers, those paying $14.99 per month or $100.00 for the season, found themselves without the app they had purchased due to technical difficulties. Among the more enraged fans were those who had counted on watching the popular Redzone Channel, which is hosted on the app.

“We are aware of the issues affecting the NFL+ experience and are working to fix them. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the NFL+ account wrote on X. “If you are experiencing technical difficulties, please submit a ticket to our customer support team.”

Fans were understandably outraged.

“The @NFL app not working for Week 1 and Red Zone is the most NFL thing ever,” one fan wrote.

“NFL App totally down. What a way to start the season. Redzone is too popular for this to happen,” wrote another.

“NFL app not working week 1. They bleed every fan dry and yet can’t even muster a workable product. Such arrogance,” another vented.

At 2:14 PM EST, the NFL informed fans that the “issues” had been resolved.

“NFL+ Premium also features game replays (full game, condensed game, and all-22 coaches film), which may be necessary for the customers who have missed so much of the action they spent months waiting to see,” the New York Post reports.

“There is also a base tier of NFL+ at half the cost, which includes local, primetime and postseason games on phones and tablets, on demand shows and live game audio of every game.”

The app debuted in 2022 and has over two million subscribers.