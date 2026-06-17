President Donald Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., taught Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) a lesson after the latter used fake news to lie about the Memorandum of Understanding, which the United States and Iran signed.

Trump responded to a post on X from Benjamin Domenech, an opinion editor for the Daily Wire, in which he shared a quote from Cruz stating that it was “not remotely in America’s interest for us to pay to rebuild” Iran. In response to Cruz’s quote, Trump stated that the U.S. was “not giving” Iran a cent, and added that using fake news to lie about the deal “is the opposite of MAGA.”

“The only problem with this quote is that @tedcruz is lying thru his teeth about the deal,” Trump wrote. “We’re not giving them a cent and he knows that. Using fake news about the peace deal to undermine @realDonaldTrump is the opposite of MAGA.”

In Domenech’s post he shared a partial quote by Cruz in a Daily Wire article. In the interview with the Daily Wire, Cruz stated that the idea that the U.S. “should want a Marshall Plan for Iran to come in and rebuild Iran like the United States did for Europe after World War II makes no sense.”

Cruz also stated that Trump was “right to initiate military action against Iran,” adding that it was “not remotely in America’s interest for us to pay to rebuild that capacity that we just took out.”

“Nearly one thousand Americans have been murdered by the Ayatollah and the mullahs,” Cruz told the outlet. “That is why the president acted as a strong commander-in-chief to take out their military capacity. It is not remotely in America’s interest for us to pay to rebuild that capacity that we just took out.”

Cruz’s comments come after the text of the Memorandum of Understanding was released, and one of the points in the deal stated that the “United States of America undertakes, with regional partners, to develop a definite mutually agreed plan with at least USD 300 Billion, for the reconstruction and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, President Trump squashed rumors that the U.S. was paying Iran $300 million, calling it “Fake News.”

“Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon!” Trump wrote. “Also, the story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars in Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats!!!”