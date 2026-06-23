South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson defeated his opponent, South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pam Evette, in the Republican gubernatorial primary runoff election.

With 10 percent of the votes counted, Wilson received 21,668 votes, or 65.3 percent of the vote, while Evette received 11,496 votes, or 34.7 percent of the vote.

The Associated Press called the race at 7:26 p.m.

Wilson’s win comes days after President Donald Trump endorsed both Wilson and Evette in the runoff, stating that both candidates “have had amazing careers” and have supported him since “the beginning.”

“Both have had amazing careers, and have been with me from the beginning,” Trump said in a Truth Social post on June 19. “They are MAGA and America First all the way! These were the two that I was hoping would get into a Runoff, and they did. I can’t hurt one of the by only Endorsing the other, so, therefore, I am going to Endorse, for Governor of South Carolina, both Pam Evette and Alan Wilson!”

Trump’s endorsement of both Wilson and Evette came after they both advanced to the runoff after neither one of them was able to earn a majority of votes in the election.

Trump previously endorsed Evette at the end of May, describing her as a “Highly Respected and very popular Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina,” and a “successful Entrepreneur, Businesswoman, and Civic Leader.”

Wilson is described as having “served in the South Carolina Army National Guard for nearly 30 years” and rose “to the rank of Colonel,” according to his website.

“He’s deployed to Iraq and supported military prosecutions at home,” his website continues. “His military service and background as a prosecutor give him a unique perspective on justice, discipline, and the importance of defending American values.”