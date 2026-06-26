Melat Kiros, a socialist congressional candidate challenging incumbent Democrat Rep. Diana DeGette in Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, said she was “excited” to see Palantir leave Colorado.

Speaking with 9NEWS anchor Kyle Clark, Kiros said she was pleased to see the data analytics company leave Colorado. She accused Palantir of trying to embed itself within the federal government and collecting Americans’ data for its own benefit.

“I was excited to see them leave. Palantir is a company that’s made it abundantly clear that they have every interest in embedding itself within the United States government, taking as much of our data as possible and using it for their own benefit,” Kiros told Clark. “I believe our privacy is paramount, and Palantir is a company that stands in the face of that.”

After being asked whether she would also like to see major employers leave Colorado, Kiros said companies that profit from war should not be promoted.

“Lockheed, Suncor,” she responded. “I sincerely believe that companies that profit off of war are not companies that we should seek to promote and grow. I want to see a world where war doesn’t exist anymore.”

When Clark argued that Lockheed Martin helps protect Americans and U.S. interests, Kiros disagreed and said she would rather see the company move into industries that do not profit from war.

“I don’t believe that’s the case. If Lockheed wants to continue into other avenues or industries that don’t profit off of war, I’d be happy to see that, though,” Kiros added.

Kiros has built her campaign around a slate of left-wing policies. Her platform includes Medicare for All, universal childcare, and abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Kiros has also tied abortion access to “economic freedom,” framing it as part of “reproductive justice” and “bodily autonomy.”

She has also pushed for a “Trans Bill of Rights.” During an appearance on the Call Me Limbo podcast, Kiros said her campaign was updating its website to include the proposal and called for a stronger push behind transgender policies.