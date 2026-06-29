The Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) over alleged campaign finance violations, according to multiple reports.

A “source familiar with the probe” told Axios that the investigation into Gallego comes from a “whistleblower complaint” from Southern California.

Per the outlet, the investigation “comes after the Senate Ethics Committee closed its inquiry into allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations”:

The Justice Department’s probe comes after the Senate Ethics Committee closed its inquiry into allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations after finding no evidence that Gallego violated Senate rules or applicable law, according to a letter released by his office Monday.

The investigation comes after it has been reported that Gallego allegedly billed “Super Bowl tickets worth $37,500,” flights to locations such as Puerto Rico, Miami, and St. Barths with his family, and “more than $26,000 in child care” to his “campaign accounts since 2019,” the New York Times reported.

Gallego has previously “defended the travel as legal and appropriate costs for fund-raising trips,” according to the outlet. The outlet noted that “it was not clear if it was Mr. Gallego’s travel that triggered the investigation.

A spokesman for the senator described the DOJ’s investigation as “politically motivated,” according to the outlet.

A report from Politico on June 21 revealed that Gallego “used his leadership PAC to fund recent trips to Miami, Chicago, Disneyland and Disney World with his family.” Gallego also reportedly “tapped that PAC and his main campaign committee for more than $18,000 in reimbursements for child care since 2019.”