Many Democrats are not expressing American pride ahead of its semiquincentennial celebration, as only eight percent consider America the “greatest” country on earth.

The results come from the latest weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov.

Across the board, a majority say the U.S. is at least better than average. Specifically, 25 percent said America is “the greatest” country, 20 percent said it is “among the greatest,” and 12 percent said “better than average.” Only 12 percent overall said America is “worse than average,” while nine percent said “among the worst,” and four percent said “the worst.”

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Opinions vary significantly among political parties. Republicans are far more likely to describe America as the greatest country – 52 percent – followed by 28 percent of Republicans who said it is “among the greatest” countries.

Democrats, however, do not feel as proud. Only eight percent of Democrats describe America as the “greatest” country, while 16 percent said it is “among the greatest.” Stunningly, a plurality of Democrats, 23 percent, describe America as “worse than average” compared to other countries, and 15 percent said the U.S. is “among the worst.” Four percent said America is “the worst” altogether.

Another 13 percent of Democrats said America is “about average,” and 13 percent also described the country as “better than average.”

A plurality of self-described liberals in the survey, 26 percent, describe America as “worse than average,” compared to a majority of conservatives, 53 percent, who said America is the “greatest” country.

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Similarly, nearly a quarter of individuals who voted for failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election describe America as “worse than average” compared to other countries, and 18 percent of those voters said America is “among the worst.” That is not the case with Trump voters, as 54 percent described America as “the greatest” country, followed by 27 percent who said it is “among the greatest.” Zero percent of Trump voters described America as the worst country of all, compared to five percent of Harris voters.

The survey, taken June 19 – 22, 2026, among 1,679 respondents, comes ahead of America’s 250th anniversary celebration and the kickoff to the Great American State Fair on the National Mall. It coincides with another Economist/YouGov survey, which

similarly found nearly four in ten Democrats revealing that they are “ashamed” to be American.