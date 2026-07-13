Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) endorsed Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI), who is running for Peters’ seat, stating that she would “be ready on day one to fight for Michigan.”

Max Cohen, a Congressional reporter with Punchbowl News, shared a statement from Peters in which the Democrat senator said he was proud that Stevens “was recognized as the most effective Michigan Democrat in Congress.”

“I’m proud that Haley was recognized as the most effective Michigan Democrat in Congress,” Peters said in a statement. “Haley Stevens will be ready on day 1 to fight for Michigan.”

Peters’ endorsement of Stevens comes days after Mallory McMorrow — who had been running on the Democrat side against Stevens and far-left Muslim candidate Abdul El-Sayed in the race to fill Peters’ seat — suspended her campaign.

Stevens expressed that she was “honored” to have Peters’ endorsement, adding that she is “committed to delivering for Michiganders.”

“I’m so honored to have Senator @GaryPeters’ support in this race for U.S. Senate,” Stevens said. “These are big shoes to fill, but I’m committed to delivering for Michiganders just like Sen. Peters has done for almost two decades.”

“The stakes have never been higher, but together we’re going to keep Michigan blue and help flip the US Senate,” Stevens added.

Burgess Everett, the Congressional bureau chief for Semafor, shared in a post on X that in April Peters told him that he was “staying out of the race” and would get behind whichever candidate was the party’s nominee.