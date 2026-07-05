Michigan Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow on Sunday shared that she is suspending her campaign, adding that she is “not leaving the fight.”

In a post on X, McMorrow explained that she “never planned on politics” and that in the aftermath of the 2016 election she “felt lost” and began researching “how to run for office.” McMorrow’s announcement comes ahead of the Democrat primary for U.S. Senate on August 4.

“Today, I’m announcing that I am suspending my campaign for United States Senate,” McMorrow wrote. “And I’m doing it with a deep, deep sense of gratitude. For our thousands of volunteers, for everyone who donated what you could — building a campaign with zero corporate PAC dollars.”

McMorrow continued to express gratitude for her family, adding that her five-year-old reminded her that “it’s not about if you win. It’s about trying hard and having fun.”

“She’s right. So I want to be very clear about what this announcement is not,” McMorrow continued. “I may be suspending this campaign, but I am not leaving the fight. I never planned on politics. After the 2016 election, I felt lost. I picked up my phone and typed five words into the search bar: ‘How to run for office.'”

McMorrow continued to explain that in her research on how to run for office, she learned that “when regular people get in the fight, things can change.”

“In my very first election, we flipped a district against the incumbent,” McMorrow continued. “Four years later — with so many of you — we flipped the Michigan Senate for the first time in nearly forty years. And we didn’t stop at winning. We repealed Michigan’s abortion ban. We raised wages. We made sure every child gets breakfast and lunch at school. We made it easier to go to college. We expanded civil rights and voting rights. And so, so much more.”

McMorrow continued to state that she has not shied away from “calling for new leadership and a better Democratic Party,” adding that the Democratic Party needs to be built “from the ground up.” McMorrow also called for Democrats to win the Senate seat and send Michigan Republican candidate and former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI) “back to Florida for good.”

The announcement from McMorrow comes as she was running against far-left Muslim Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, and Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) in the race to fill Sen. Gary Peters’s (D-MI) seat.

A Mitchell Research & Communications poll conducted between May 1-7 of 405 likely Democrat primary voters found that El-Sayed received 28 percent of support, while Stevens received 18 percent. McMorrow received 17 percent.