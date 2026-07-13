President Donald Trump suggested Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) sister serve as an “interim Senator” for South Carolina, adding it would be a “fabulous tribute to Lindsey.”

“I recommended, to Governor Henry McMaster, Lindsey Graham’s wonderful sister, Darline, to serve as interim Senator from the Great State of South Carolina,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!”

Trump’s post comes after Graham’s office announced on Sunday that Graham had died at the age of 71 “from a brief and sudden illness.”

“On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” the statement from Graham’s office said. “Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

A spokesperson for Graham shared that the “preliminary findings by the Medical Examiner of the District of Columbia” had found that the “cause of death was aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” CBS News reported.

Several Trump administration officials such as Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin issued statements remembering Graham.