Several officials within the Trump administration remembered Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) after his office shared that he died at the age of 71 from a “brief and sudden illness,” describing Graham as a “devoted public servant” and “great American and Patriot.”

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin were among the officials in the Trump administration who took to X to express that their prayers are with Graham’s family, loved ones, and colleagues.

“Senator Lindsey Graham was a devoted public servant, a fierce defender of our nation, and a true patriot who dedicated his life to the people of South Carolina and the United States,” Patel wrote. “Our prayers are with his family, loved ones, colleagues, and all those who knew him during this devastating time.”

“Senator Lindsey Graham was a great American and Patriot,” Bessent wrote. “He was a dedicated public servant who never stopped fighting for the Palmetto State and all Americans. As a Senator he worked tirelessly for our country. It was an honor to call him my friend.”

Bessent added that Graham was a “one-of-a-kind politician who could speak at length on both global defense policy and South Carolina kitchen table issues.”

“He will be missed across our state, country and the entire globe,” Bessent added.

“Breaks my heart to lose a good friend and patriot who dedicated his life to this great country,” Mullin wrote. “I’ll always remember our dinners together, because of Lindsey’s quick wit and humor. Christie and I are praying for Lindsey’s family, staff, and all who loved him.”

President Donald Trump also reacted to Graham’s death, stating that he is “one of the greatest people and Senators” he has ever known.

“Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!”

In a statement, Graham’s office said that on the evening of July 11, Graham “passed away from a brief and sudden illness.”

“Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,” the statement from Graham’s office continued.