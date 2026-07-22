Watch Live: U.N. Ambassador Mike Waltz Testifies Before Congress

United States Ambassador to the United Nations (U.N.) Mike Waltz testifies before the House Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday, July 22.

Also testifying will be Jeff Bartos, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations for Management and Reform.

Waltz spoke with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow at the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit last week, explaining his mission to bring an America first agenda to the U.N.