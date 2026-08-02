Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) publicly denounced his former son-in-law, Rep. Max Miller (R-OH), as a man in need of “serious psychological help” due to allegations of domestic abuse.

Emily Moreno, the senator’s daughter, previously accused Max Miller of domestic and child abuse during their ongoing divorce. On Sunday, Bernie Moreno released his first statement on the matter, going as far as to say that his former son-in-law should no longer be serving in Congress.

“As a father and husband, I can tell you the last two years have been pure hell for my wife Bridget, our daughter Emily, me, and our entire family in the aftermath of Emily’s divorce. It has been horrific to watch this play out in full public view, all while knowing an innocent two-year-old girl is caught in the middle,” he said in a statement shared on social media.

Moreno said he hoped to keep the matter private until his hand was forced due to Max Miller’s “increasingly erratic and dangerous behavior.”

“As he has admitted privately, Max Miller needs serious psychological help,” he continued. “He is a danger to my daughter, and I hold my breath every minute he has custody of my granddaughter. If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them. He should not serve in the House of Representatives.”

Moreno closed his message with a call for Max Miller to get psychological treatment.

Moreno’s statement came after Max Miller released a video dismissing his ex-wife’s allegations of domestic and child abuse, arguing that Emily Moreno was the one who had mental health issues.

“Just want to be clear: no court, no agency has ever substantiated any allegation of abuse against me. No criminal charge has ever been filed against me,” Miller said on Sunday. “Every single one of these allegations were already investigated, and I cooperated fully every single time because I had nothing to hide and I have nothing to hide now.”

Emily Moreno’s spokesperson Stefan Mychajliw said it was “shameful” for Miller “to go on a bizarre and lie-filled rant about his ex-wife to desperately try to save his political career.”

“There is a documented trove of evidence that Miller has a history of violent and dangerous behavior and no amount of victim shaming will change that,” Mychajliw said in a statement on X. “It is despicable and abhorrent that Miller lied on an unhinged and humiliating video for their daughter to watch one day.”

“No loving parent would have ever used their daughter as a PR pawn to save their own political career. Miller can lie and spin on X, but he cannot do so under oath in a court of law. We are confident that justice will prevail in court,” Mychajliw added.