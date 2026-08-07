Report: Leftists Spend Millions Opposing Pro-Life Missouri Ballot Measure

A campaign opposing a proposed constitutional amendment that would reinstate Missouri’s pro-life laws has raised more than $6.5 million — including a hefty donation from former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Left-wing pro-abortion groups formed a campaign called “Stop the Ban” last year to oppose Amendment 3, which will go before Missouri voters in November. “Stop the Ban” reported Bloomberg’s $1.25 million donation on Wednesday to the Missouri Ethics Commission, the Missouri Independent reported.

Bloomberg notably donated $1 million in 2024 to the campaign that placed an amendment on the Missouri ballot in 2024 creating a constitutional right to kill unborn babies in abortions. That ballot measure narrowly passed 52 percent to 48 percent and struck down the state’s abortion restrictions. Before the 2024 amendment, abortion was outlawed in the state except in medical emergencies or to save a woman’s life.

Other top donors to the “Stop the Ban” campaign are members of the coalition, including: ACLU of Missouri, the Fairness Project, Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes, Planned Parenthood Great Rivers Action, Abortion Action Missouri, PROMO, and Beacon Reproductive Health Network, according to the report.

In comparison, the leading PAC on the side of the pro-life amendment, called “Hear Health” and “Her Future PAC,” has raised $1 million by this week, per the report.

“The group is backed by Gov. Mike Kehoe and Missouri First Lady Claudia Kehoe, who serves as the PAC’s treasurer,” according to the report.

Amendment 3 would restrict abortions with exceptions for medical emergencies and also for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest within the first 12 weeks. The ballot measure would also codify the state’s ban on sex change drugs and surgeries for minors.

Missouri Right to Life PAC has been working to promote the amendment. Finance reports cited by the outlet show the group has spent about $230,000 on its campaign, which includes speaking engagements, yard signs, and “Make Missouri Pro-Life Again” brochures.

After the abortion amendment passed in 2024, Planned Parenthood and ACLU of Missouri sued over dozens of state abortion regulations. In June, a Jackson County judge overturned most of the state’s abortion restrictions, according to the report.

“Planned Parenthood clinics in Kansas City, Columbia and St. Louis have been offering procedural abortion appointments since last year. Those clinics, along with clinics in Gladstone and Springfield, also began offering medication abortions following the court decision in June,” the report reads.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.