Democrat Takeover of Texas Threatens Biden-Style Migrant Flood

With the election of a Democrat as the next governor of Texas, outgoing Gov. Greg Abbott’s “Operation Lone Star” border policy is on the chopping block, and the end of this stopgap program will likely open a massive hole in border security allowing a Joe Biden-style migrant flood.

Already new migrant caravans have launched in Mexico with criminal invaders gleefully insisting that the Democrat takeover of Congress means the border will soon reopen and the U.S. welfare train will be back on track. Yet the Department of Homeland Security has insisted in a post on X that there is “absolutely ZERO chance” the migrants will be allowed into the United States.

But what of Operation Lone Star? The program started by Gov. Abbott relies on the continued renewal of his emergency powers as governor. Incoming Democrat Gov. Gina Hinojosa has clearly signaled she will not follow this path by renewing the emergency powers that the operation is based upon. At least one reporter is already claiming insiders have told him that Hinojosa intends to bring Operation Lone Star to a close before July.

In anticipation of the left-wing border drawdown, Democrat Houston mayor John Whitmire and Austin mayor Kirk Watson have already ordered their city police departments to stop working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on traffic stops, the cooperation of which they were forced into by Abbott.

It seems obvious that Hinojosa — who despite being a third generation American still calls herself a “Mexican American” — will end Operation Lone Star. She voted against funding it when she was a representative in the Texas State House, where she represented the far left Austin area. And she has been a strong critic of the effort, calling it a “waste of taxpayer dollars” and saying she would rather take that budget and spend it on “community policing,” whatever that means.

Migrant caravans are already targeting the Texas border with the expectation that the radical, left-wing Hinojosa will remove all barriers and let them flood unhindered into the U.S.A. like the Biden administration did.

As Texas Public Policy Foundation analyst Ammon Blair told KTRH radio that Operation Lone Star was an important adjunct to Trump’s more strict border security stance.

“You had the horse patrol, you had APD units, you also had the air support out there, the brush crew, and additional units,” and he noted that money the state spent on the operation aimed at closing the massive holes in the border left open by Biden and his regime.

But if the operation is abruptly ended, the negative impact will be immediate, Blair insisted.

“Caravans are already starting to come up,” he said. “You can see that in Honduras and southern Mexico. Their whole goal is to inundate Border Patrol agents, regardless of the funding, and regardless of the manpower.”

Because of this, Blair feels it is imperative that Operation Lone Star should remain in place.

The federal government has already signaled that it will not simply step aside to allow Hinojosa to throw open the border. But Abbott’s policies were integral in keeping the border sealed. If Hinojosa shuts down this program, the border chokepoints will open right back up allowing cartels to resume their drug running, human traffickers to once again exploit vulnerable women and children, and criminals, rapists, and murderers to easily enter the country. Migrants will once again lavish themselves with American welfare payments, free healthcare, free education, free legal services, and other freebies as Democrats return to the destructive Biden agenda.

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