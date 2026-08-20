Scalise: Trump Impeachment Coming ‘Day One’ if Democrats Win Majority

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) said Democrats are planning to impeach President Donald Trump if their party takes control of the U.S. House of Representatives in November.

“Democrats aren’t even being shy about it. They’re telling you what they would do. I mean, they’ll impeach the president day one,” said Scalise in a Fox News Digital interview.

The party’s far left is driving the effort despite party leadership remaining quiet, Scalise added.

Three Democrats have filed impeachment resolutions since President Trump returned to office in January 2025: Reps. Shri Thandehar of Michigan, Al Green of Texas, and John Larson of Connecticut.

Ironically, all three members were defeated in primaries this year, but not for their support of impeachment against President Trump.

Scalise and House Republicans argue that GOP candidates in tossup districts are “much closer” to where the American people are than those leading the leftist shift that’s defeated a number of top recruits of the Democrat establishment:

“These are tough members. And these are members who have been working with President Trump to make life more affordable for families all across America, running against socialists,” said Scalise.

DSA leadership said in a February 2025 statement that it will not be beholden to the party’s leaders.

“Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries have failed to meet the moment and mount a credible defense against Trump. This is no surprise from the party that handed the White House to the Republicans, campaigning on a failed status quo instead of fighting to raise wages and stop price gouging,” the group wrote on its website. “To beat fascism, we need socialism.”

Democrats twice impeached President Trump the last time the party held control of the House, with both efforts failing in the Senate.