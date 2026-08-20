Rosie O’Donnell Joins Crude Natalie Harp Mania in Latest Trump-Obsessed ‘Kimmel Live!’ Monologue

It took Rosie O’Donnell less than 30 second into her Wednesday night Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue to cram in a dig aimed at President Donald Trump’s White House aide, Natalie Harp.

“A special hello to those of you watching from home and from the White House,” O’Donnell began. “But I do have some bad news for President Petty Roosevelt. That’s all I’m going to say about you tonight, sweetheart.”

But that wasn’t all O’Donnell was willing to say about President Trump.

“You got to realize it’s time to hang up your wig and let Natalie tuck you in,” she said, prompting a big laugh from the studio audience. “Time to go nighty night.”

O’Donnell is merely the latest leftist to fixate on Harp, just days after Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) suggested in a recent speech that President Trump might be having an affair with Harp.

“So, he doesn’t want to do the job. He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar,” Ossoff said of the 35-year-old cancer survivor on Sunday at a rally in Atlanta, Georgia.

O’Donnell is filling in for Kimmel all week and kicked off her hosting stint obsessing over President Trump and her autistic 11-year-old daughter whose pronounces are “they/them.”

The League of Their Own star returned to America (again) last month after fleeing to Ireland over Trump’s election.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram@jeromeehudson