Report: FBI Agents Confiscate Eric Swalwell’s Electronic Devices at Airport for Sexual Misconduct Probe

Disgraced former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) was reportedly confronted by FBI agents at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday where his electronic devices were seized as part of a federal criminal probe into sexual misconduct.

Swalwell, who resigned from Congress in April, was relieved of his cellphone and other associated electronics after a search warrant was produced, the Daily Mail first reported.

Additional undisclosed potential evidence was also taken, well-placed sources told the outlet clarifying he cooperated throughout.

As Breitbart News reported, Swalwell, 45, faces multiple sexual assault allegations.

At least four women have made sexual misconduct allegations, including a former staffer who claimed the married politician raped her twice when she was too intoxicated to consent in 2019 and 2024.

Files declassified by President Donald Trump on Swalwell and the Chinese spy known as Fang Fang also reveal the disgraced ex-congressman admitted to the FBI he had a sexual relationship with her — and that the bureau attempted at one point to recruit her without her knowledge, as Breitbart News reported.

The Democrat – who once aspired to gaining the White House before withdrawing – has long maintained his innocence on all counts.

More to come…