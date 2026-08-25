Illegal Alien Accused of Dealing Fentanyl Pills that Led to Students Overdosing at Virginia High School

An illegal alien is accused of dealing fentanyl pills that are linked to two overdoses of Park View High School students in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Last week, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old illegal alien Isaac Melendez-Carranza, who was charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of sale of drugs near certain properties.

According to police, Melendez-Carranza was identified as a drug dealer following an investigation into the overdoses of the two high school students in May of this year. Both students survived the overdoses thanks to Narcan being administered.

“We found that the subject in question, Isaac Melendez-Carranza, actually had over 100 fentanyl pills with him at the time, in addition to several thousand dollars,” Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman told NBC Washington News4. “So, looked to me like he was getting ready to do another delivery to somebody.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirmed that Melendez-Carranza is an illegal alien who has been in the United States for a decade. ICE officials have placed a detainer on him, though Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) asks local law enforcement not to cooperate with the agency.

Melendez-Carranza remains held at the Loudoun County Detention Center.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.