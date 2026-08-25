An illegal alien, suspected of being a member of the MS-13 Gang, is accused of murdering a man in Tallahassee, Florida, whom he accused of sleeping with his girlfriend.

Luis Eduardo Olla-Hernandez, a 29-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with first-degree murder.

According to police, on the evening of August 20, Olla-Hernandez lured Devin Graves to his residence, where his girlfriend was also present. The girlfriend told police that Olla-Hernandez shot Graves with a pistol, killing him.

The next day, the girlfriend said Olla-Hernandez forced her to help move Graves’ body. Olla-Hernandez allegedly threw trash and leaves over Graves’ body before setting it ablaze in a burn pile.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials told the Tallahassee Democrat that Olla-Hernandez is an illegal alien who illegally crossed the southern border near Hidalgo, Texas, as a got-away and was ordered deported by a federal immigration judge in 2024.

Olla-Hernandez, ICE officials said, is also suspected of being a member of the MS-13 Gang, a violent gang from El Salvador that uses intimidation, violence, and extortion. The MS-13 Gang has been designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the Trump administration.

In 2024, Leon County police pulled Olla-Hernandez over for driving with a suspended license. At the time, Olla-Hernandez was not taken into ICE custody.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.