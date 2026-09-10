Texas Democrat James Talarico has repeatedly invoked efforts to impeach President Donald Trump while attacking Trump as an insurrectionist and calling during the Biden administration for Trump and what he called his “fellow insurrectionists” to be prosecuted.

Speaking at the 2022 Texas Democratic Convention, Talarico declared that the Democrat Party was “the only thing standing between this country and fascism” before calling on then-President Joe Biden to use federal power to “defeat Trumpism.”

“We need President Biden to start using every tool in the toolbox to protect our freedom,” Talarico said. “Lease federal land to abortion providers, declare a public health emergency, impeach justices who lied under oath, prosecute Trump and his fellow insurrectionists!”

Two years later, Talarico appeared on MSNBC and denounced Trump as “a business cheat, a pathological liar, a serial adulterer, a twice-impeached insurrectionist, a convicted felon, and an adjudicated rapist.” Talarico added that his “faith leads me to support Vice President Harris and Governor Walz in this election.”

Talarico also called Trump a “useful idiot” for religious extremists during an appearance in July 2024.

The Texas Democrat continued invoking Trump’s impeachment while speaking at Democrat rallies with former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX).

At a June 27, 2025, rally in San Antonio, Talarico said:

Texas Democrats know how to fight. Whether it was LBJ pushing the Great Society through Congress, or Barbara Jordan impeaching Richard Nixon, or our own Joaquin Castro impeaching Donald Trump, or Beto O’Rourke interrupting Greg Abbott’s press conference in Uvalde, Texas Democrats know how to fight for the people, con ganas. We fight for the many against the powerful few, whether they are bullies, bigots, or billionaires.

Talarico delivered very similar remarks less than a month later at a July 25, 2025, rally in Austin opposing redistricting.

Talarico’s past comments come as several congressional Democrats have again raised the possibility of impeaching Trump if their party regains power. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said in August that impeachment “always has to be on the table,” while Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said Trump has “committed impeachable offenses.” Rep. Johnny Olszewski (D-MD) said impeachment should “absolutely” be a priority if Democrats win the House and that he would be willing to pursue and support it if investigations led there. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said impeachment is “not a taboo with us” and that Trump has “undoubtedly” committed impeachable offenses, while Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA), who voted to impeach Trump twice during his first term and served as an impeachment manager, said there is a “larger laundry list” of conduct by Trump in his second term, though she declined to preview how she would vote on another impeachment.

Republican congressional leaders have meanwhile predicted Democrats would move to impeach Trump again if they regain the House. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) said in August that Democrats would “impeach the president day one,” noting that three House Democrats had already filed impeachment resolutions since Trump returned to office in January 2025. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) similarly said Democrats “will definitely” impeach Trump again if they win. Democrats impeached Trump twice during his first term, and the Senate acquitted him both times.