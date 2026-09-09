Rep. Dean: In Second Term, Trump Has ‘Larger Laundry List’ of Impeachable Offenses

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “State of Play,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said President Donald Trump has committed “larger laundry list” of impeachable offenses in his second term.

Host Peter Alexander said, “If Democrats regain control of the House, do you believe that they should impeach President Trump again?”

Dean said, “I’m not sure on that, nor will I preview any kind of a vote. You know what we did when we sadly, we had two impeachments? I voted to impeach Mr. Trump twice during his first term, and did have the solemn honor of serving as an impeachment manager. You saw what we did there. In that case, we decided to go with a single article of impeachment. We could have had a laundry list of high crimes and misdemeanors that the president was guilty of only in his first term. There’s another, larger laundry list of things that this president is guilty of as a president of the United States. So I don’t know if we will impeach. I know that what we’re focused on in talking to Leader Jeffries, we’re focused on when we get into the majority, making life more affordable. And we’ve done it before. We will force an end to these wars. We will force an end to the chaotic tariff regime, and then we will find accountability for Mr. Trump and for those around him for the crimes committed.”

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