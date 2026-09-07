Exclusive: Rep. Jim Jordan Lays Out How Republicans Can Win the Midterms

Republicans must show voters what they have accomplished and emphasize the socialist lunacy taking over the Democratic Party ahead of the midterm elections to maintain power, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) told Breitbart News.

“I still think we can win. I really do. But there are some headwinds. I think first, we have to tell the voters we’ve done, what we told you we were going do when you elected us in the last election. We said we would cut taxes — we did. We said we’d secure the border — we did. We have focused on some of the work requirements for able-bodied adults in the welfare system — that’s a good thing. [For the] first time in our tax code, we have a school choice component, [which is a] good thing for families,” Jordan told Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow at the 2026 Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) National Leadership Summit on Aug. 30.

“So we’ve done what we told them we were going to do in those areas, but things still cost too much, and we understand that,” Jordan said. “I think it’s largely driven by the crazy policies of the Biden administration. President Trump has leveled those costs off. They’re still not climbing like they were in the Biden, but things still cost too much.”

“We have to understand that, but I think we also have to tell voters, we’ve done what we said. We understand things cost too much, but if you put these Democrats in charge, here’s what they’re going to do, and this is frightening,” he continued. “I think we have to just level with them. Do you want the Mamdani/Democrat socialist agenda? And if you don’t, we need you to come out and vote for Republicans. I think that’s how we win this thing, and I think we can.”

Jordan also warned that if Democrats control Congress again, they will weaponize their power against their political opponents.

“Well, God forbid if they win, here’s what I think everyone needs to understand — they say they’re not going to impeach President Trump a third time. They’re going to. They can’t help themselves,” he said. “I don’t think they’re going to win, but if they do, they will definitely do that at some point.”

“They will investigate everyone. They’re going to investigate the first family. They’re going to investigate cabinet secretaries. They’re gonna focus in on who they believe may be our nominee in 2028. So they’re going to look at the vice president. They’re going to look at Secretary Rubio,” he continued. “They’re going to dig into those guys, not for any reason, just for politics. You talk about the weaponization of government: It is about investigations for the political implications. That is what they’ll do, and frankly, I think they’ll go after people in the private sector.”

Jordan emphasized that if Republicans maintain control, they will block “where the left wants to go,” which is fueled by their hatred for America.

“If you don’t have what we have, bad things happen. You don’t have freedom, you don’t have a Bill of Rights, you don’t have free markets — bad things happen,” he said. “You could summarize this midterm in two sentences. They’re crazy. We’re not. And I think we have to demonstrate that.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.