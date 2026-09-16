Former Vice President Kamala Harris leads the Democrat Party pack in the 2028 presidential race, according to a survey from something called Honest Poll, so how can we not believe them?

In the Republican field, Vice President JD Vance leads by nearly 20 points over his closest rival, who is not Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The Democrats shake out this way: Among likely voters, Kamala enjoys 32 percent support. Next in line is failed California Gov. Gavin Newsom with 21 percent. In third place is failed former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at 13 percent support. New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins nine percent support. Rep. Jon Ossoff and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro enjoy six and five percent, respectively.

On the Republican side, Vance enjoys a healthy 41 percent support, followed by … Donald Trump Jr., who earns 22 percent. Next up is Marco Rubio at 17 percent. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sits at 7 percent. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz earns just two percent. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is also at two percent.

Outside of some unforeseen event, JD Vance will be the 2028 Republican nominee. The fact that people still underestimate this guy is both puzzling and good news. We want him underestimated.

The Democrats, on the other hand, are stuck with a pretty lousy bench. Kamala has already lost one presidential election, and did so with billions of dollars of free corporate media propaganda. Newsom is a failure and flake who is already saying he won’t run if Kamala does. Right now, it looks like she intends to run. The fact that Newsom doesn’t have enough desire to be president to take her on is telling.

Buttigieg?

Ocasio-Cortez?

I don’t think so.

Osoff could be a player if he can break from the pack. As far as Josh Shapiro, today’s rabidly antisemitic Democrat Party will never nominate a Jew.

Among registered voters, the Honest Poll has President Trump’s approval rating at 43 percent, with 56 percent disapproving. He does a little better with likely voters: 45 to 55 percent.

The generic ballot ahead of the November midterms has Republicans down ten points, 40 to 50 percent among registered voters and down 42 to 51 percent among likely voters.

In this poll, the ongoing war with Iran appears to be wearing down support for Republicans overall. Only 21 percent want the conflict to continue, while 69 percent want it to end.