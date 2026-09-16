Mark Zuckerberg has staked out his position in the industry’s growing argument over how fast AI should advance, aligning himself with President Donald Trump and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang against Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, and Elon Musk.

CNBC reports that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg laid out his views in a post on X and other social media platforms Tuesday, weighing in on a debate that has split the industry’s most prominent leaders over the past week. “There is a lot of debate about slowing progress on capabilities until alignment catches up,” Zuckerberg wrote. His own take: “My view is that trust and alignment are quickly becoming the most important capabilities that will differentiate agents and models.” He added a warning for companies tempted to move fast and skip safety work: a “focus on alignment will fall behind.”

Zuckerberg argued that market pressure, not government mandates, will keep AI developers in line. Labs face “significant liability if their models cause harm,” he said, which creates an incentive to catch problems before they occur. He pointed to Meta’s own choices as an example, saying the company “delayed shipping” its Muse AI technologies for reasons of “safety and security.” He described the move as voluntary rather than the product of outside pressure: “We just did it as part of our day-to-day work because it was clearly the right thing for people and for us.”

The comments follow an essay Amodei published over the weekend arguing the industry should “slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models.” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Elon Musk endorsed the idea afterward, while President Donald Trump harshly criticized it.

Breitbart News reported Tuesday that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang publicly supported Trump during a phone call in front of a live audience:

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, sitting for an interview with the All-In Podcast, turned to the phone and told the President, “I’m onstage with the besties,” referring to hosts Chamath Palihapitiya and Jason Calacanis, along with White House advisers David Sacks and David Friedberg. Trump needled Huang about the setup: “The great thing about life is Jensen can develop the most complex computer chip in the world … but he can’t figure out how to put you on speaker.” The call landed in the middle of a live industry debate over how fast AI development should move. Onstage, the hosts had been discussing Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s call to “slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI.” Elon Musk and Sam Altman have both said publicly that they agree with Amodei. Huang does not agree with this approach, and Trump used the call to back him up.

Huang then pushed back against Amodei’s slowdown in a conversation with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, arguing that AI model makers should hold themselves accountable rather than push for government regulation. He went further in a separate interview on CNBC’s Mad Money, calling many proposed AI-specific laws and regulations “just completely unnecessary.” Existing rules, he said, already cover the ground: “We have plenty of laws. We have plenty of regulations that govern the reliability and the functionality of products.”

Dario Amodei has launched a full spectrum PR campaign to push political and industry controls that would build an unbeatable moat around Anthropic’s business. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.