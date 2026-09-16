ICE Arrests Previously Deported Illegal Alien Sex Offender in Philadelphia

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien sex offender, who was previously deported from the United States, in the sanctuary city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Marco Gomez, an illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, was arrested on September 14 by ICE agents, as well as Homeland Security Investigations, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Gomez had a criminal warrant for his arrest after having been charged with failure to register as a sex offender and illegal re-entry.

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According to ICE officials, Gomez was convicted in April 2006 of attempted involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, sexual assault, indecent assault, and unlawful restraint in Philadelphia County.

Gomez served his prison sentence for the sex crimes and was subsequently deported on August 4, 2015. Sometime in 2023, under the Biden administration, Gomez illegally re-entered the U.S.

“Thanks to the hard work of the men and women of ICE, as well as our partners in the Department of Justice, this predator has been taken off our streets,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said. “He will soon be removed from our country and will no longer be able to threaten American citizens.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.