Disgraced former Maine U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner (D), whose political aspirations were ended over rape and sexual misconduct allegations, had an agitated exchange with a reporter while working again as an oysterman.

“Who the f–k are you weirdos?” Platner said to a reporter with the New York Post who approached him a week before the midterm elections in a video posted Thursday.

Platner had just paddled his kayak to shore when the Post approached him.

“What the f–k does it look like I’m up to? I’m being an oyster farmer,” he replied, when asked what he has been doing as his replacement, state Sen. Troy Jackson (D), battles incumbent Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) for the seat.

Platner said that “it just seems to be, like, life man,” when the Post suggested his life may be more pleasant on the Maine coast than spending it campaigning and ending up in Washington, DC.

When asked how his oystering is going since dropping out of the race in July, he said, “It goes the way it always goes, friend.”

“People from away have no idea what it is we do for a living,” he continued.

Platner did not answer questions about his predictions for the upcoming November 3 election, and instead hopped into his truck and drove away, per the report.

“Platner, of course, made his campaign about his awe-shucks working-class image — although it was later revealed he was a son of privilege who attended one of New England’s most prestigious prep schools,” according to the report. “And even the oyster farming bit turned out to be less than it appeared — his only client was his mother’s restaurant.”

Platner has mostly disappeared from the spotlight after he dropped out following accusations of sexting women who were not his wife, being violent with ex-lovers, and a rape allegation. The Democrat admitted to sexting but has denied all other allegations, per the report.

He also faced backlash for having a Nazi Death’s Head tattoo on his chest, which he later had covered and claimed he got it while intoxicated with fellow Marines. The former candidate said he was unaware of the symbol’s meaning.

His neighbors in Sullivan told the outlet Platner seems to be doing better since he left the campaign trail. Dunbar Store owner Josh Winer, whose deli menu has a roast beef sandwich named after Platner, said the Democrat is “just a regular person again.”

“He looks a whole lot more healthy than he did,” Winer said. “Now it’s just him again. He gets a sandwich on his own. We talk about oysters. It’s back to normal,” Winer added, saying Platner has been a regular for years and even came back when he could during his campaign to grab a bite.

Not everyone has viewed his return favorably, with a local fruit seller telling the outlet to “just drop it.”

“He’s not a favorite around here. Especially with the women,” the fruit seller reportedly said.