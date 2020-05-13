Ingleside Woman Fatally Mauled by Own Dog

A Ingleside, Illinois, woman was found dead, killed by her French bulldog on Saturday.

The Lake County coroner’s office reported that officers were called to the suburban home of 52-year-old Lisa Urso, after she was found unresponsive on her deck around 4:43 p.m. on May 9. Fox Lake Police Chief Jimmy Lee said officers found Lisa Urso’s mutilated body on the back porch of her house on Knollwood Road.

While toxicology reports are still pending, authorities confirmed that Urso was mauled by at least one of her dogs — specifically, a recently adopted French bulldog that had been bred to fight. Urso’s boyfriend was recently attacked by the traumatized animal, but the animal was returned to her house upon request.

While Urso was attacked inside her home, she made it out onto her patio before dying from her injuries. “We have been in close contact with Ms. Urso’s family and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time,” Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said in a statement. “This is truly a tragedy.”

The dogs are being held by the Lake County Animal Care and Control. Spokeswoman Hannah Goering said the dogs would not be euthanized outside of medical reasons until the investigation into Urso’s death was concluded.