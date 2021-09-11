Adding to the troubles already facing disgraced New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), a New York man was just rescued after being trapped in a broken elevator for four days at a shelter run by the former governor’s sister.

“A broken elevator at a troubled Manhattan homeless shelter run by disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sister trapped a man inside for as many as four nights before he was finally rescued by the FDNY,” reported the New York Post.

The man reportedly suffered severe dehydration before FDNY could finally rush him to Harlem Hospital where he stayed until his release last Sunday at 10:00 a.m. The incident occurred at the HELP Meyer Mental Health +Shelter on Wards Island, which has been headed by Maria Cuomo Cole since 1993.

The shelter is one of 24 operated by HELP USA, a nonprofit organization that grew out of one founded by Cuomo in 1986 and which has been headed by his sister, Maria Cuomo Cole, since 1993. HELP USA has a five-year, $63.7 million contract with the city Department of Homeless Services to manage HELP Meyer through June 2023, according to information posted on the city comptroller’s website.

According to the Department of Buildings records, the residents at the shelter have complained as many as 11 times about issues with the elevator “in the state-owned facility that houses HELP Meyer on its sixth, seventh and eighth floors.” One resident, Horace Clay, previously said he had to wait hours for an elevator to arrive on the sixth floor where he lives.

“I have osteoarthritis in my hips and I have always had issues with these elevators, which is a safety issue for me. I cannot do the stairs,” Clay said.

“You can call 311, make all the complaints you want, but they don’t get things done here,” he added.

A HELP USA spokesman said the Office of Mental Health (OMH) was “responsible for elevator maintenance” However, the OMH said they were “not advised that the maintenance company was servicing the elevator or taking it off-line on the date in question.”