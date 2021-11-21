Ilhan Omar Shares Support for Video Blasting ‘F***ed Up’ Rittenhouse Jury

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) shared a clip Friday that claimed there was an “entirely different set of rules for white people” after Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal.

“In case you needed a reminder…” Omar wrote along with the video of PeacockTV talk show host Amber Ruffin:

In case you needed a reminder…pic.twitter.com/YYe3fBJNul — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 20, 2021

In the clip, Ruffin said:

It’s not okay for a man to grab a rifle, travel across state lines, and shoot three people and then walk free. It’s not okay for the judicial system to be blatantly and obviously stacked against people of color. It’s not okay for there to be an entirely different set of rules for white people. But I don’t care about Kyle Rittenhouse. I don’t care about that racist judge. And I don’t care about how f—ed up that jury must be. White people have been getting away with murder since time began.

A jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin, found Rittenhouse not guilty of all charges against him on Friday after deliberating since Tuesday morning.

He had faced two charges of murder, one charge of attempted murder, and two charges of reckless endangerment regarding a melee around midnight on August 25, 2020, amid Black Lives Matter riots in the small city, Breitbart News reported:

That night, Rittenhouse and a group of armed volunteers were guarding a car dealership that had been torched the night before. After Rittenhouse put out a fire, he was chased by a rioter named James Rosenbaum, who reached for Rittenhouse’s AR-15-style rifle. Rittenhouse fired four times, hitting Rosenbaum and wounding him mortally. … A crowd then gave chase as Rittenhouse attempted to flee toward police officers. He was struck in the head with a rock by an unknown assailant and kicked in the face by someone referred to as “Jump Kick Man,” whom Rittenhouse then shot at but missed. A rioter named Anthony Huber then hit Rittenhouse in the head and neck with a skateboard, and reached for the rifle; Rittenhouse fired one shot, killing him. Another rioter, Gaige Grosskreutz, who was armed with a pistol, raised his hands above his head, then charged Rittenhouse with his gun pointed at him. Rittenhouse fired, wounding Grosskreutz in the arm.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old declared, following acquittal in his homicide trial, that “self-defense is not illegal.”