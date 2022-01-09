Los Angeles police officers successfully rescued an injured pilot just moments before an oncoming train plowed into his crashed plane after an emergency landing.

In the shocking bodycam video that has since gone viral, police struggled to pull the downed pilot from the wreckage of his airplane within seconds of a Metrolink train shattering it to pieces. Take a look:

Foothill Division Officers displayed heroism and quick action by saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on the railroad tracks at San Fernando Rd. and Osborne St., just before an oncoming train collided with the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/DDxtGGIIMo — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 10, 2022

The pilot reportedly landed (possibly crashed) the aircraft on the railroad tracks between Osborne Street and San Fernando Road near the Whiteman Airport. Exactly what caused the emergency landing and the extent of his injuries remains unknown at this time. He was rushed to the hospital shortly after the heroic rescue. Footage of the intense moment from other angles illustrate just how close the train came to ending multiple lives in an instant: