Mixed-martial arts fighter Kevin Holland and his training partner, Patrick Robinson, are being praised for using their skills to rescue others from danger.

On Monday evening, the pair was enjoying a meal at a restaurant in Houston when a gunshot rang out, WFAA reported Tuesday.

“So, I assumed when I heard the big bang, I assumed it was a champagne bottle popping. So, maybe that is why I wasn’t so excited when I turned around,” recalled Holland. As the situation became tense and people began running for cover, the two saw another person trying to subdue an individual with a gun and immediately rushed over to help.

“I pull him back, sit him in the lap, put him in a rear naked choke, and yeah, we choke him out… we took the backpack that he had, moved it to the side,” Holland said. “They had already took the gun, repositioned the gun, and you know, that was all she wrote, really, until the cops came,” he added: "Just get him, let's go home." – @ufc fighter hero Kevin Holland @Trailblaze2top chatted today with @KPRC2Ari of what took place Monday, when he helped take down an alleged shooter at Ra Sushi in Highland Village. Full details from Holland's interview: https://t.co/5ZnCGuVN23 pic.twitter.com/9ejYZon8EU — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) March 16, 2022

According to Robinson, the men “fight for a living” and took control of the situation to shield others from harm.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Holland shared fan art of himself depicted as Batman. His followers were quick to applaud his and the others’ actions:

“Bulletproof when stopping the bad guys. Hooray for Kevin!” one user replied.

“Thank you for your bravery along with the others,” another commented.

No one was hurt during the incident and according to Fox 26, Jesus Edrai Cardiel Samaniego now faces a felony deadly conduct charge along with a misdemeanor unlawful carrying weapons charge.