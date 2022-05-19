A flight attendant recently functioned as a mid-flight midwife and successfully assisted in delivering a passenger’s baby after the woman went into labor.

The passenger suddenly went into “unexpected labor” during the flight from Denver International Airport to Orlando International Airport as the baby simply “couldn’t wait,” Frontier Airlines said in a Facebook post.

“The whole crew really did a great job,” said Captain Chris Nye. “I transferred controls and flying duties to my First Officer as I coordinated the diversion. Dispatch did a great job as well by suggesting Pensacola Airport and getting a gate and paramedics ready for us.”

Flight Attendant Diana Giraldo, who, Nye said, remained composed during the urgent situation, ushered the woman to the lavatory and helped her deliver the child thousands of feet in the air.

“This was a job well done, and I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft!” said Nye.

After moonlighting as a delivery room doctor, Giraldo went back to her duties as a flight attendant and coordinated the plane’s flight from Pensacola to Orlando, Nye explained.

The mother of the newborn gave her child the middle name “Sky,” Frontier Airlines said.

The extraordinary birthing situation is one of several shocking mid-flight stories that have made headlines as of late. On May 10, a passenger with zero flying experience successfully landed a Cessna plane at the Palm Beach International Airport after his pilot became “incapacitated,” Breitbart News reported.

Late last month, an Oklahoma couple tied the knot in full wedding attire aboard a flight to Las Vegas.