The Democrat-led House of Representatives passed an “assault weapons” ban by a vote of 217 to 213 on Friday evening.

The legislation, H.R. 1808, was sponsored by Rep. David Cicillene (D-RI).

Cicillene tweeted passage of the bill:

The House just passed my bill, H.R. 1808, the #AssaultWeaponsBan. The Senate must do the same. pic.twitter.com/rjrFsDbzUQ — Congressman David N. Cicilline (@RepCicilline) July 29, 2022

Democrats had intended to hold a vote on an “assault weapons” ban on Wednesday, but had to pull the legislation after realizing they might not have the votes.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) warned this morning that Democrats were working behind the scenes to rally enough support to vote on the measure today.

The legislation is not expected to pass the 50-50 Senate.

On July 21, 2022, Breitbart News pointed to National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) estimates that there are over 24 million AR and AK-style rifles in circulation. This means there are more AK and AR-style rifles in circulation “than Ford F-Series trucks on the road.”

NSSF general counsel Larry Keane criticized Friday’s passage of the ban for the tactics Democrats used to secure passage, saying, “This legislation is as dangerous as it is revealing of the contempt for which the House Democrats hold for the Constitution and the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Keane added, “Chairman Jerrold Nadler admitted during debate in his committee that he didn’t care the legislation was unconstitutional and defied Supreme Court precedent. Democratic representatives are not fulfilling the interest of ‘the People,’ instead representing special-interest gun control groups that seek to disarm law-abiding citizens and scapegoat them for crimes committed by others.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.