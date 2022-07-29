Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) posted a tweet Friday morning warning that House Democrats are whipping up votes “to ban guns that are in common use.”

Boebert is calling attention to Democrat efforts to get the “assault weapons” ban back on track after a vote on it was delayed Wednesday.

Breitbart News pointed to a Roll Call report showing the House Rules Committee pulled an “assault weapons” ban from consideration Wednesday amid news that some Democrats were not going to support it.

But Boebert indicates Democrats are now working behind closed doors to gather enough votes to pass the ban.

She said, “As I speak, House Democrats are whipping votes to try and pass a ban on so-called ‘assault rifles,’ when they’re actually attempting to ban guns that are in common use by millions and millions of Americans.”

EMERGENCY: A massive gun grab is underway here at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/U0IaQcav1j — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) July 29, 2022

Breitbart News reported that the “assault weapons” ban being pushed by the Democrats would ban at least 45 specific AR-15 rifles and 30 AKs. The Democrats’ ban would also prohibit numerous semiautomatic pistols.

On July 21, 2022, Breitbart News pointed to National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates that there are over 24 million AR and AK-style rifles in circulation. This means there are more AK and AR-style rifles in circulation “than Ford F-Series trucks on the road.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.