Figures from the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) indicate there are more AR/AK-style firearms in circulation “than Ford F-Series trucks on the road.”

A NSSF press release sent to Breitbart News indicates the estimated number of AR/AK-Style firearms in circulation is 24,446,000. That is up considerably from the NSSF’s 2020 estimate of nearly 20 million.

“The estimate is derived from NSSF research, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Annual Firearms Manufacturing and Exportation Report (AFMER) and U.S. International Trade Commission (U.S. ITC) data, in cooperation with manufacturers, importers and exporters of MSRs, or AR-15 and AK-style rifles,” the press release notes. “This most recent estimate includes production figures current through 2020, when the industry estimates over 2,798,000 of these rifles were produced or imported.”

In light of the new figures, NSSF points out there are more AR/AK-style firearms “in circulation today than there are Ford F-Series trucks on the road.”

NSSF President and CEO Joe Bartozzi said, “This is a truly significant figure that demonstrates – again – the popularity of this commonly-owned style of rifle.

“The firearm industry responds to market demand and this shows that during the elevated period of firearm sales that began in 2020, this particular style of rifle is the top choice for law-abiding citizens for hunting, recreational shooting and self-defense,” he added.

Breitbart News reported on July 20 that House Judiciary Committee Democrats voted to ban AR-15s, AK-47s, and other firearms which Democrats refer to as “assault weapons.” Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee stood united in their opposition to the ban.

